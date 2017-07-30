One person dead in crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) One person is dead and another injured following a crash in Dorchester County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2004 Lincoln Town car was driving north on Highway 27 when they ran a stop sign at the intersection of US 78, around 5:10am.

The driver then hit a guard wire for a utility pole and hit a tree. The driver sustained injuries and died en route to Trident hospital. Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

A second passenger inside the car sustained non life threatening injuries and was not wearing a seat belt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.