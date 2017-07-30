National Night Out brings police and community together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday, August 1st is National Night Out. Law enforcement agencies will team up with communities across the country will team up in an effort to stop crime. The goal is to increase crime prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs and resources, strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community, and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.

In North Charleston, an event will be held Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle. It will include law enforcement from North Charleston Police, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and South Caroling Highway Patrol. There will be jump castles, give-a-ways and food and drink for attendees. Businesses like Target, Lowes Home Improvement, and Nintendo will also be participating.

To accommodate the crowd, Park Circle will be closed to vehicles Tuesday from 6-7 PM.