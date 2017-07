CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A former fire chief and businesswoman are convicted of stealing from a rural, cash-strapped fire district in South Carolina by submitting fake invoices for a new, federally funded station. Former Fire Chief Doc McNeil Matthews of Hollywood and Mary Jo Thomas-Delaney of Summerville were convicted Friday of defrauding St. Paul’s Fire District by inflating contract payments to her company and splitting the excess.

Advertisement