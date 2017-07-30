Charleston man reportedly killed in Hawaii plane crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)/ KHON—The bodies of four people, two men and two women, were recovered from the scene of a plane crash Saturday afternoon.

One man, has been identified as Dean Hutton. According to his Facebook Hutton went to James Island High School and Trident Technical College.

A friend of Hutton, reached out to News 2, telling us Hutton had recently moved from Charleston to Hawaii.

Hutton also worked for Berkeley EMS.

The small, private plane, with tail number N6142N, was reported missing Friday night with four passengers on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Beech 19 aircraft using visual flight rules (VFR) from Honolulu last communicated with air traffic control at 6:37 p.m. Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard located the wreckage at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a mountainous area above the Kunia farm lots.

There’s no word on how long it might have been there or what condition it’s currently in.

Crews set up a staging area at Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa. A helicopter retrieved the bodies and brought them back to the area. The wreckage itself has yet to be recovered.

In this case it’s a very remote area, our rescue personnel had to repel off of our Air 1 helicopter to be inserted into the mountainside,” said Craig Uchimura, Honolulu Fire Department battalion chief. “It’s pretty treacherous up there. We’d be unable to get up there by vehicle, much less by foot. The rescue personnel did not report having any fuel or signs of fire at this time.”

HFD said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation.