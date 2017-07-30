1 injured, 3 detained following Summerville shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–North Charleston Police say they responded to a shooting on the 4800 block of Shady Tree Lane just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They say a second victim is believed to have run away into the wood line but has not been found.

A male suspect was reportedly seen running from the area and later entering a vehicle that fled the area.

North Charleston Police say the vehicle was stopped by other officers on Magwood Dr. in West Ashley.

The three occupants of the car were detained.

Dorchester County EMS was also on scene of the shooting.