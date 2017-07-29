Upcoming Money Fair will help get your finances in order

The Increasing H.O.P.E Financial Training Center is hosting the 12th Money Fair on Saturday, August 5th. It will take place from 10AM-2PM at the Alfred Williams Community Center at 4441 Durant Avenue in North Charleston. This interactive event will allow attendees to ask financial experts about topics from home ownership, credit restoration, banking, insurance and investments. The event is free, family-friendly, and will include food trucks, games, and free school supplied for the first 100 students. For more information, click here.



