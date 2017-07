CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Saturday, July 29th is Special Needs Swim Night at Splash Zone (871 Riverland Drive, Charleston). From 6:30-8:30PM the waterpark will only be open to those with special needs, their caregivers, and families. It’s a time to relax and float down the lazy river, race down the slides, or splash around in the pool. The cost is $7 per person and a paid chaperone is required for each participant. Advance tickets are available before 2PM by calling 843-795-4386.

