CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Savannah Nicole Martin.

if you know her whereabouts call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD det or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111. pic.twitter.com/qtF2jWXUli — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 29, 2017

She is wanted for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The charges are the result of an incident that happened on Saturday on Arbor Trace.

If anyone knows the location of Savannah, please notify Crime Stoppers (843-554-1111) or Consolidated Dispatch (843-573-7200). –Charleston Police Department