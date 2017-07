CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston Police Department arrested 18-year-old Savannah Martin Saturday evening.

Savannah Martin in custody She was wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping & possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime pic.twitter.com/zf3dKRs0E0 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 30, 2017

The charges are the result of an incident that happened on Saturday on Arbor Trace.

if you know her whereabouts call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD det or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111. pic.twitter.com/qtF2jWXUli — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 29, 2017