Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a telephone scam.

Deputies say Goose Creek Police originally warned them about the cases. An individual using the name Greg Allen is allegedly claiming that he works for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division.

Deputies say the individual has been calling people and telling them that they have warrants with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

SACM ALERT:

We have been made aware by the Goose Creek PD. that an individual, using the name Greg Allen, is… https://t.co/Sv2J32oZA7 — Berkeley Co Sheriff (@BerkCoSheriff) July 29, 2017

The person then allegedly advises them to go to Walmart or CVS to purchase a loadable green dot card to pay for the fine or someone would be coming to take them to jail.

This individual is using badge #385 or #386 and the Sheriff’s Office address, 223 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.

So far two people have reported the call. One person did pay the second did not. All transactions are done over the telephone. This is a SCAM. The Sheriff’s Office does not practice contacting people via telephone to pay for warrants over the telephone with reloadable cards, nor does any other law enforcement agency.If anyone contacts you in reference to having a warrant with our agency and paying by these means, do not pay. Please contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4465 –The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office