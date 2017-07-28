Trump dumps Priebus as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out. Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff.

He is a Great American.” Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.” Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.

Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, released a statement calling Priebus a devoted Chief of Staff to the President from the beginning. Graham also says Secretary Kelly will bring unparalleled leadership skills to the job.

“Secretary Kelly is one of the strongest and most natural leaders I’ve ever known,” Graham said. “As a Marine Corps officer, he instilled loyalty, respect and admiration from all who served under him. As Secretary of Homeland Security, he has been very effective in engaging members of Congress and communicating a coherent message for the President. Secretary Kelly has earned respect and admiration from both sides of the aisle and will be a tremendous asset to the President as Chief of Staff.”

