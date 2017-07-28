Tammy Moorer in court next week for contempt of court

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman allegedly connected to the disappearance of Heather Elvis will be in court next week for a contempt of court hearing.

According to the clerk’s office, Tammy Moorer will be in court in Horry County Monday, July 31, for contempt of court.

The clerk’s office could offer no more details about the court appearance on Monday.

Sidney and Tammy Moorer are accused of kidnapping the 20-year-old who has not been seen since 2013. Murder charges initially filed against the couple were dropped, and Sidney’s kidnapping trial in 2016 was declared a mistrial when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

Tammy Moorer has not yet been in court for the kidnapping charge.