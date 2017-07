SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police Officer James Price was “caught” changing a stranded mom’s tire at a gas station.

Spartanburg Police posted this to their Facebook page:

“Caught in the act! Officer Price was busted changing the tire of a stranded mom with her child at an E. Main St gas station. We know this is just another day for our officers doing what they do everyday but to some, it means the world that day.”