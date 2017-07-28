SC community gathers to remember teen

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Johnsonville community gathered at Johnsonville High School to celebrate the life of Dylan Hanna, the 18-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning.

Deputies say Hanna was shot early Sunday morning on Durant Cemetery Road. Wyatt Shane Altman was arrested and charged with murder in Hanna’s death.

The gym at Johnsonville High School was filled with students, teachers, and family Thursday morning to celebrate the life of 18-year-old Dylan Hanna. Hundreds of friends and family members, like Chad Altman, Hanna’s cousin, filled the high school gymnasium.

“He was a great football player, great friend,” says Altman. “He loved his family. Just an all-around good kid.”

Family friend Libbie Lewis says she celebrated the Fourth of July with Hanna just a few weeks ago.

“I can only describe him as several [people] have described him – tough as nails and sweet as sugar,” smiles Lewis.

Superintendent Randy Smiley says Hanna was a rising senior and athlete with plans to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

“Dylan was a good fella,” says Smiley. “He tried his best to help anyone that needed helping.”

Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the incident report, which may offer more insight into Hanna’s death, is not yet available.