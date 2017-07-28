Rollins, Johnson and Green Named to Clemson Ring of Honor

Clemson, S.C.—Former Clemson greats Tree Rollins, Kevin Johnson and Michael Green all will be inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor this coming academic year. It marks the first time since 1994 that there have been as many as three inductees into the Ring of Honor in the same year.

The Ring of Honor is the highest accolade a former Clemson athlete or coach can receive. An inductee must be a college graduate, be a member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame and make a “significant contribution to the heritage of Clemson athletics.”

Rollins joins Dale Davis and Banks McFadden as the only members of the Clemson men’s basketball Ring of Honor, while Johnson joins Charles Warren and Jonathan Byrd as the third member of the men’s golf Ring of Honor. Green is the first Ring of Honor member in men’s track.

Rollins played basketball for the Tigers in the 1970s, Johnson played golf in the 1980s and Green competed with the men’s track team in the 1990s. All three were named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in their respective sport and were named All-Americans.

Rollins was the star center of the Clemson basketball team from 1973-77. He was named an Associated Press All-American as a senior in 1977, just the second basketball All-American in Clemson history. The native of Cordele, Ga averaged a douible-double over his career and was a first round draft choice of the Atlanta Hawks in 1977. His No. 30 jersey was retired prior to his final home game n 1977, the first Clemson athlete in any sport to have his jersey retired. Rollins finished his degree requirements in May of 2016 through the Tiger Trust Program.

Johnson was Clemson’s first three-time All-American golfer. He was a third-team selection as a sophomore, a first-team selection as a junior and a second team choice as a senior. His 27 career top 10 finishes still rank first in Clemson history 28 years after he played his last round for the Tigers. The 1988 ACC Champion won the 1987 United States Public Links Championship and was the runner-up the following year. He played for the United States Walker Cup team in 1989 and graduated from Clemson in December of that year. Clemson finished third in the nation his senior year in 1989.

Green was a three-time NCAA Champion sprinter during his Clemson career. He won the indoor 55 meters in 1992 and 1993. and the 100 meters outdoors in 1993. The eight-time All-American and nine-time ACC Champion was the ACC Indoor MVP in 1993 as a senior, and was a two-time Olympian for his native country Jamaica. He won the Frank Howard Award for bringing honor to Clemson n 1992 and was the IPTAY Athlete of the Year in 1993. He graduated from Clemson in 1996.

All three will be honored at a Clemson football to be announced later this fall. Rollins also will be honored during the Clemson Alumni Basketball Reunion Weekend during the winter.

Biographies on Clemson Ring of Honor Inductees for 2017

TREE ROLLINS, Men’s Basketball, 1973-77

First Clemson athlete in any sport to have his number retired.

Tested the NBA Early draft option twice, but showed loyalty to Clemson and returned to school both times.

Graduated from Clemson in May of 2016 using the Tiger Trust Program

Three-time All-ACC player in 1975-76-77.

Three-time NABC All-District, first Clemson player to do that.

First Clemson basketball player to win the Frank Howard Award (Bringing Honor to Clemson).

Forty years after his last Clemson game, he is still the career leader in blocked shots in ACC history (4.09 per game) and ranked fifth in total rebounds with 1311.

Rollins, Ralph Sampson and Tim Duncan are only ACC players to lead league in blocked shots four consecutive years.

Had 61 career double doubles, first in Clemson history, seventh in ACC history.

Started all 110 games of his Clemson career.

Clemson’s second All-American in basketball history, he was a third-team selection in 1976-77 according to the Associated Press.

Named to the NABC All-Star Game in 1977

Inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1987

Named to Clemson’s 100-Year Anniversary team

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2002.

First-round draft choice of the Atlanta Hawks in 1977, Clemson’s first first-round selection.

Played 18 years in the NBA, more than any former Clemson athlete in any professional sport.

Team Accomplishments

Team set record for wins In 1976-77, his senior year with 22-6 record.

Helped Clemson to its first postseason team appearance as a sophomore in 1974-75.

Clemson finished second in the ACC in 1975 and 1977, a first in Clemson history.

ªClemson team was 71-39 overall, including 24 ACC wins that was a record at the time for a four-year class.

Team posted nine wins over top 20 teams in his last three years, including six wins over top 10 teams.

KEVIN JOHNSON, Men’s Golf, 1985-89

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary men’s golf team in 2002.

First three-time All-American in Clemson golf history. Third-team as a sophomore, first team as a junior and second team as a senior.

Won ACC individual Championship in 1988.

Three-time first-team All-ACC.

Played for the United States in 1988 World Cup and 1989 Walker Cup

Still Clemson’s career leader in top 10 finishes with 27.

Won the 1987 United States Public Links Championship, he was second the following year.

Led Clemson to a No. 3 NCAA finish in 1989. Johnson would have won the NCAA Championship in 1989 had he not been ushered out of the scoring area to meet with the press before he had signed his scorecard. His score for that day was disqualified. Instead, Phil Mickelson won the championship.

Finished ninth at the 1987 NCAA Tournament

Graduated in spring of 1990.

Team Accomplishments: Led Clemson to four NCAA National tournament appearances and three top 20 finishes. Tigers finished 11th in 1987, 17th in 1988 and third in 1989. Team won the ACC Championship in 1987 and 1988.

MICHAEL GREEN, Men’s Track, 1990-93

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary men’s track team in 2002

Won two National Championships indoors in the 55 meters. Won the titles in 1992 and 1993.

Won the National Championship in the 100 meters outdoors in 1993, making him a three-time individual National Champion.

Eight-time All-American, four outdoors and four indoors.

Nine-time ACC Champion overall, four indoors and five outdoors.

The 1993 ACC Indoor Meet MVP

The 1993 IPTAY Athlete of the Year for the entire athletic program

Also won the Frank Howard Award for bringing honor to Clemson in 1992.

Set ACC meet record in the 55 meters when he graduated.

Set Clemson record in the 100 meters with a 10.01 time.

Inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001

Two-time Olympian for Jamaica.

Graduated from Clemson in 1996.

Team Accomplishments: Team won seven of a possible eight ACC Championships during Green’s career. Finished NCAA runner-up indoors twice, 1991 and 1992 and had three top 15 finishes during the outdoor season.