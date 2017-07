Rock Hill, SC (WCBD)- An inmate in Rock Hill hgas been found after he walked off his work-release job site.

37-year-old Michael Allman was charged with receiving stolen goods and 2nd degree burglary and was serving a 10 year sentence.

Allman was assigned to Catawba Pre-Release Center in Rock Hill and was working at Polymer Processing Inc.

