Raccoon breaks into Virginia jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A “masked bandit” on the lam from Georgia broke into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

The sheriff’s office says the raccoon, now affectionately named Bandit, stowed away on a pallet from Georgia that was delivering a toolbox to the jail two weeks ago. Bandit found a way into the jail through a small hole and set up a home in between two of the facility’s buildings.

Bandit makes frequent appearances at the window for the jail’s canteen — where snacks for the inmates are stored.

Animal control officials estimate that Bandit is less than a year old. The raccoon appears to be healthy. Since Bandit has stuck around, he or she likely has a source of food and water.

Bandit can’t get into the facility and also doesn’t have contact with people inside the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined Bandit has an escape route: A small hole that’s too tiny for an adult human, but just the right size for a young raccoon.