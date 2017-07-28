New Wando Bridge on highway 41 now open

For the past couple of years the highway 41 bridge over the Wando River has been in the process of construction. Today the new bridge is now open.

John Vogt lives in Park West. His boat is docked at the Wando River Marina. He says his daily drives across the Wando improved dramatically today. “What an enormous thing for improvement to the area… it’s quite a view when you get to the top I just went across it.”

The new bridge opened to traffic today. “It’s fabulous. I mean this is just a beautiful part of the river.”

The old bridge is going to be turned into a fishing reef off the coast of Charleston. This new bridge will make evacuations easier in this area. “You know, we are in a storm prone area and that could mean the difference between somebody’s life or death.”

It’s also good for business. Liesl Westbrook is co-owner of the Wando River Grill. “We’rehoping it will have a great impact on our event room.”

Westbrook says more boaters will be able to access her restaurant, “Because larger boats can’t make it under the current bridge and even smaller boats, when the tide is really high you have to really watch your tops coming through, so yeah we’re looking forward to that. We’ve got fuel here so we’re looking forward to seeing some of the larger boats out here.”



