Mom of USC student who says she escaped kidnappers speaks to News 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – A 20-year-old University of South Carolina student who escaped from kidnappers this week credits her mother for giving her the advice.

“I thought back to my mom. She was almost a victim of sexual assault when she was in college, and she fought back and fought the man off, and I thought you know, I’m going to be strong like my mom, I’m going to get myself out of this,” said Jordan Dinsmore during an interview in Columbia.

Jordan Dinsmore was returning home to her Columbia apartment after a late shift at work. She was approached by three men in the parking lot of her student apartment building and held at gunpoint.

The men allegedly robbed her and forced her to drive them to a nearby gas station.

After handing the men the money they allegedly told her she had to drop them off at a house where she would also be sexually assaulted.

Dinsmore was able to escape the men by jumping out of the car she was driving. A woman saw Dinsmore running in the street and called police.

News 2 spoke with Dinsmore’s mother, Beth Turner, who lives in Mount Pleasant, about that night.

“The phone rang at 1 o’clock in the morning … it was Jordan, and the first thing she said was, ‘I’m ok. I’m ok. I’m ok,’” said Turner.

Turner says she immediately drove to Columbia to see her daughter. That’s when she heard the story of Jordan’s escape.

“I knew she was a tough, smart girl. I didn’t know she had this in her though,” said Turner.

Turner’s message to parents now: Talk to your kids, even if you think they aren’t listening.

“You know, as a parent, you tell your kids stuff all the time. You don’t know what they’re listening to you, don’t know what they’re paying attention to, and to hear … that she was actually listening, and that was what was with her in her head … that feels really good,” said Turner.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that started in early July.

They say the crimes escalated from delivery robberies to armed robberies and kidnappings.