Marine recruit falls from building, hospitalized

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – A recruit new to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island has fallen off the roof of a one-story building.

The Island Packet reports that the depot said in a news release that the unidentified recruit was hospitalized after falling Wednesday. Depot spokesman Capt. Adam Flores said Thursday that the recruit had arrived Tuesday and was assigned to Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regimen and beginning initial processing.

The age and gender of the recruit have not been released per the ongoing investigation, which is trying to determine if the fall was accidental. Flores would not reveal the extent of the recruit’s injuries or the location of the off-site medical facility where treatment is being provided.

This is the third recruit in 16 months to fall from a building at the depot.