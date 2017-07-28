Man gets 15 years for robbing 3 Georgetown stores in one night

GEORGETOWN, S.C.– According to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, on Friday, a man pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

Harold Fitzgerald Wilson, 49, pleaded guilty before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson, who sentenced him to serve 15 years in prison.

The press release from the solicitor’s office says the Georgetown County robberies occurred on Oct. 23, 2016, starting with the first one at 11:15 p.m. at Walgreens located at 1098 N. Fraser St. An employee told police the suspect, who was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, asked her for change to a bill and when the cash register opened the suspect grabbed cash. The employee grabbed the suspect’s arm and they struggled before he was able to get away on a bicycle.

The second robbery occurred at 1:35 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 1211 N. Fraser St. where an employee told police a man, who wore a winter coat and baseball hat, came into the store, pointed a taser at her and forced her to remove money from the cash register.

The third robbery occurred at 4:46 a.m. at the Walmart located at 1310 N. Fraser St. where an employee told police that a man who wore a black jacket, blue jeans, and a hat, made a purchase and when the cash register opened, he grabbed hundred dollar bills and ran.

Officers reviewed security video from each store and found they were searching for the same suspect. When police arrested Wilson, they found a taser, a knife, crack cocaine and cash. The black jacket was found in the back yard where Wilson was arrested.