Lt. Gov. Bryant files paperwork for 2018 gubernatorial election

Watch live starting at 10 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) — Current Lt. Governor for South Carolina Kevin Bryant has officially filed paperwork to run for the office of Governor in 2018, according to the state ethics website.

Bryant will hold a news press conference at Cromer Food Services in Anderson at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

We’re told he will be announcing his plans for the 2018 election year.

Bryant became the 92nd Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina on January 25, 2017, after serving in the South Carolina Senate from 2005 to 2017.

The Lt. Governor has not yet made a public announcement if he will be conducting a campaign for the position but needed to file a disclosure with the ethics commission if he has any intent to do so.