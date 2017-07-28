Lowcountry USC student escapes kidnappers

(RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.)– Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that started in early July.

They say the crimes escalated from delivery robberies to armed robberies and kidnappings.

“Between July 3 and July 26 there have been seven separate incidents of armed robberies, some to include carjacking and kidnapping along the Bluff /Shop Road Corridor,”Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Investigators discovered that the suspects began targeting delivery drivers by committing armed robberies. The crimes then escalated to carjacking and kidnapping victims.”

One of the victims, Jordan Dinsmore, was returning home from a late shift at work. She was approached by three men in the parking lot of her student apartment building and held at gunpoint.

The men allegedly robbed her and forced her to drive them to a nearby gas station.

After handing the men the money they allegedly told her she had to drop them off at a house where she would also be sexually assaulted.

Dinsmore was able to escape the men by jumping out of the car she was driving. A woman saw Dinsmore running in the street and called police.

Watch the video to hear more about the harrowing story.