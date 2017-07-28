Investigation of DSS finds problems with the department’s Adult Protective Services Program

An investigation of DSS finds problems with the departments Adult Protective Services Program. That’s the program that handles complaints of abuse against vulnerable adults.

One of the key finding from the legislative audit council found DSS works should have investigated an estimated 15% of the reports it screened out in in fiscal year 15-16. The audit also found caseworkers did not consistently refer reports with suspected criminal activity to law enforcement.

Some of the problems identified is a lack of clearly defined minimum education a for caseworkers and a formal policy on background checks.

The full report can be found online: LAC.SC.GOV