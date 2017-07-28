GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate’s bid to repeal ‘Obamacare’

Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017, after a vote as the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Opponents of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act have long been particularly displeased with the law’s financial penalty for not having health insurance. Now Republican lawmakers are struggling to find some sort of health care modification they can all agree upon before the August recess. And much of the debate has surrounded a so-called “skinny repeal” that would only remove a few specific aspects of the law, including the coverage requirement and penalty.

But there’s a problem. Bipartisan observers and health industry groups warn that just removing the penalty without other reforms could be disastrous – resulting in a massive spike in premiums.

