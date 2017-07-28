GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate’s bid to repeal ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Opponents of the Republican drive to repeal “Obamacare” have dealt President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers a huge blow, rejecting a measure to roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal Obama’s signature legislation.

At the end of a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell said, “This is clearly a disappointing moment.” He also said after the early Friday vote: “I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.”

McConnell said: “It’s time to move on.” He then put the health bill on hold and announced the Senate would take up other legislation next week.