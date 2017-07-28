GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate’s bid to repeal ‘Obamacare’

Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017, after a vote as the Republican majority in Congress remains stymied by their inability to fulfill their political promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare" because of opposition and wavering within the GOP ranks. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Opponents of the Republican drive to repeal “Obamacare” have dealt President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers a huge blow, rejecting a measure to roll back parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Unable to pass even a so-called “skinny repeal,” it was unclear if Senate Republicans could advance any health bill despite seven years of promises to repeal Obama’s signature legislation.

At the end of a night of high suspense in the U.S. Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell said, “This is clearly a disappointing moment.” He also said after the early Friday vote: “I regret that our efforts were not enough, this time.”

McConnell said: “It’s time to move on.” He then put the health bill on hold and announced the Senate would take up other legislation next week.

