Georgetown County School District receives national safety award

Georgetown County School District received a national award for its safety measures.

Alan Walters, the district’s Director of Safety and Risk Management received the Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year award, a national recognition from Campus Safety Magazine.

Walters is responsible for safety at Georgetown county’s twenty school locations. He received the award in Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago. The district increased safety measures. Among the improvements, all schools and district headquarters now have bullet resistance glass at entrances and other security features. Walters says, “They looked at our overall program. The things we’ve done, not just with physical security with hardening our front entrances, new radio systems and camera systems, but also the procedures we but in place, because you can buy stuff and that still won’t make you safe. It depends on the practices that our people follow everyday.” Walters says they will continue to work to maintain and improve safety and security across the district.