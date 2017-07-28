Georgetown County School District receives national award for safety

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County School District received a national award for its safety measures.

Alan Walters, the district’s Director of Safety and Risk Management received the Campus Safety K-12 Director of the Year Award, a national recognition from Campus Safety Magazine.

Walters is responsible for safety at Georgetown county’s 20 school locations.

He received the award in Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago.

The district increased safety measures. Among the improvements, all schools and district headquarters now have bullet resistance glass at entrances and other security features.