Free car seat safety checks planned in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — Organizations will host two free car seat safety checks in Charleston County on Saturday, July 29.

Charleston Moms Blog, Parent Financial and the Mt. Pleasant Fire department are hosting its car seat safety check event Saturday from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. The event will be in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot in Mount Pleasant. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department will attend, along with certified child passenger safety technicians. Parents are asked to bring the car seat Manuel and vehicle manual if it’s available. Parents should also bring their children who ride in the car seat. Other activities and give-always will be on site.

The City of North Charleston is also hosting a free car seat safety check Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm in the Babies ‘R Us parking lot at 7220 Rivers Avenue. The rain out location is the fire station on Greenridge Road.