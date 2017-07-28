Coroner ID’s victim killed in North Myrtle Beach golf cart crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach officials say one woman is dead after a driver crashed into a golf cart Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Havens Drive around 6 p.m.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with an elderly couple in a golf cart.

Witnesses say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass a vehicle in front of her. In doing so, she lost control and ultimately hit the golf cart.

A 65-year-old woman was ejected from the golf cart and was pronounced dead on the scene. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes of Greensboro, NC.

The male in the golf cart was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Dowling said.

A post on the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page says the driver of the vehicle was originally assessed on scene, but later transported to the emergency room for further evaluation.

Dowling says Havens Drive was closed as officials investigated the crash.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach police responded to the call.