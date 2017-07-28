Clemson to participate in upcoming Solar Eclipse

WSPA Published: Updated:
This Sept. 13, 2015 image provided by NASA shows the moon, left, and the Earth, top, transiting the sun together, seen from the Solar Dynamics Observatory. The edge of Earth appears fuzzy because the atmosphere blocks different amounts of light at different altitudes. This image was taken in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, invisible to human eyes, but here colorized in gold. A total lunar eclipse will share the stage with a so-called supermoon Sunday evening, Sept. 27, 2015 as seen from the United States. That combination hasn't been seen since 1982 and won't happen again until 2033. (NASA/SDO via AP)

(WSPA) – The countdown is on for the solar eclipse that will happen next month, and scientists at Clemson University are using this rare opportunity to study it, and what’s behind it, from their own backyard.

The Western Carolinas are front and center for the total solar eclipse that will happen on August 21st, just after 2:30 p.m., and Clemson University will be participating with NASA to learn more about exactly what goes on in the sun’s outer atmosphere–it’s corona.

“Citizen CATE” stands for Continental-AmericaTelescopic Eclipse and involves scientists that range from students to researcher to retired astronomers.

Identical telescopes and volunteers with precise instructions will be set up from Oregon to SC along the path of totality. Clemson researchers will snap many pictures, along with everyone along the path in the US associated with this experiment, to record the sun’s activity.

During the two and a half minutes of totality, Clemson researchers will snap many pictures, along with everyone along the path in the US associated with this experiment, to record the sun’s activity.

The pictures from across the country will be pieced together to make a movie.

This movie will not only look cool, it’ll also give us a front seat to understanding the sun’s activity that can sometimes disrupt communications and satellite/GPS information, cause excessive radiation to high latitude airplane passengers, and produce the Northern Lights.

NASA expects to release the movie a couple of months after the event.

While we know a lot about the sun, scientists are still unlocking mysteries of the full impacts and power of the sun, and this experiment is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Carolina researchers to study it from their own backyard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s