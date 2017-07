CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for the person who they say is responsible for multiple burglaries in West Ashley.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the person who they are looking for.

We’re told the multiple burglaries took place at several WEst Ashley businesses within the last week.

If you have any information, contact the on-duty CPD Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.