14 year old facing charges for 2 North Charleston murders

A 14 year old is facing charges for 2 murders in North Charleston.

Police tell us the teen turned himself into police on Thursday in connection to the deadly shooting of 17 year old Knowledge Sumpter. It happened on July 20th on Harvey avenue.

Friday, North Charleston police also charged the 14 year old with murder for the shooting death of McGill Cason. Officers say Cason was shot after leaving a party on July 2nd.

Another teenager is also charged with murder in the Harvey avenue murder and will be tried as an adult.