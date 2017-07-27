Woman killed after car collides with golf cart in North Myrtle Beach

Credit: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach officials say one woman is dead after a driver crashed into a golf cart Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Havens Drive around 6 p.m.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the driver of a Toyota Camry swerved to avoid an object in the road and collided with an elderly couple in a golf cart.

Photo from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

The woman was ejected from the golf cart and was pronounced dead on the scene. The male in the golf cart was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Dowling said.

A post on the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page says the driver of the vehicle was originally assessed on scene, but later transported to the emergency room for further evaluation.

The Horry County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Dowling says Havens Drive is currently closed as officials investigate the crash.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach police responded to the call.

