Walmart unveils plan to boost American manufacturing, create new jobs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Wednesday, Walmart officials unveiled a new plan that proposes 10 policy actions that need to be taken in the United States to help grow manufacturing. Under the plan, Walmart says the U.S. could recapture an estimated $300 billion in the production of consumer goods and create an estimated 1.5 million jobs in the U.S.

The plan which is being called a Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing comes months after Walmart announced the creation of a distribution center in Mobile and additional investments throughout Alabama, which are expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey added, “I appreciate companies like Walmart understanding the importance of investment right here in Alabama and in our people. We want businesses in Alabama not just to survive but to thrive, because when employers thrive so does our state.”

Under Walmart’s plan, they plan to tackle the major barriers that keep companies from manufacturing more goods on American soil. The four biggest areas to target: workforce, coordination and financing, regulation, and tax and trade policies.

“As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart vice president for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing, in a press release.

Walmart officials laid out 10 barriers and the policy levers to change it:

The roadmap (pictured above) details the policy actions needed and suggests the entities, whether government or commercial, that can make the most change.’

Read Walmart’s Policy Roadmap to Renew US Manufacturing