Students to decide newspaper name, look at Ga. college

WSAV Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Committee members are letting students make a decision in the Georgia Southern and Armstrong State consolidation.

Decisions have been left to the higher ups, but there’s at least one thing they want the students to decide.

They’re leaving the fate of the student newspaper in the hands of the students, including the look and the name.

That item was pulled from the agenda Wednesday afternoon.

School officials were originally going to keep the George-Anne name, but that’s something university president Jaimie Hebert thinks they should decide.

“A student newspaper is a critical part of communication for an institution and we certainly want to continue communications on all of our campuses and we just want to make sure we’re getting it right,” Hebert said.

