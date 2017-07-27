SLED: Colleton Co. deputy shot at multiple times

By Published:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigation an officer-involved shooting in Colleton County.

The shooting happened just after midnight near Charleston Highway and Smoak Road.

Two assailants shot at a Colleton County deputy multiple times, according to SLED spokesman.

The deputy was not injured and the two suspects fled.

According to investigators, the deputy did not return fire and the incident is still being treated as an officer-involved shooting since a deputy was shot at.

A description of the suspects is not available at this time.

