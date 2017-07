WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say someone shot at a sheriff’s deputy in a rural South Carolina county,

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said the deputy was fired on shortly after midnight in Walterboro.

Berry says the deputy was not injured and she did not return fire. Her name has not been released.

Berry says SLED investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and the suspects have not been identified.