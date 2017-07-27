Port CEO shoots off scathing email of gubernatorial hopeful

The port CEO JIm Newsome hopes to set the record straight through a scathing email to employees.

The email sent late Wednesday night is in response to public comments made by former employee and current gubernatorial hopeful, Catherine Templeton.

Jim Newsome called Templeton’s recent media comments “an election campaign ploy fraught with inaccuracies.”

Templeton made claims she was pushed out the job after only two months and that she was encouraged to keep port expenditures a secret when questioned, according to the three page letter written by Newsome.

Newsome wrote truths and facts have been victims in the political campaign in Templeton’s attempt to boost her campaign.

The News 2 I-Team reached out to Newsome for a comment on the internal letter that was shared with us by an employee at the port.

A spokesman told News 2 Newsome is traveling on business, but Newsome provided the following statement:

“My memo to our employees is comprehensive. It is my duty and obligation to communicate factually with the 580 people who work for the Port and assure them that they work for an organization that has the highest standards of ethical behavior. The memo represents a fulfillment of that duty.”

The I-Team also reached out to Templeton’s campaign, but we haven’t received a comment yet.