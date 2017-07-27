Officer captures gator on tape in Florida

A very specific skill of Florida particular police officer has earned him a new nickname among his peers.

This is police body-cam video of a officer who didn’t want to wait for Florida fish and wildlife officers to remove an alligator making itself at home on the front step of a Boynton beach house.

Officer Alfredo Vargas had taken lessons in the past on how to handle and wrestle alligators.

He said he wrangled this gator to save its life, because it was likely that a trapper would’ve killed it.

Vargas was trained to capture and release them, and that’s just what he did.

After successfully getting the gator under control, Vargas put it in the backseat of his patrol car and took it to a nearby canal.

“The alligator wrestler,” as he’s now known in the police department, simply removed the tape from around its mouth and put the gator back in the water.