Mother, attempted rape suspect now possibly on the run together, Ga. authorities say

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office now says they are looking for an attempted rape suspect and his mother who is possibly on the run with him.

The office says investigators are now looking into 40-year-old Angel Robinson who is wanted for an outstanding warrant for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Deputies believe Robinson is travelling in a silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with her son, 24-year-old Xavier Bush.

Investigators say Bush is a suspect in an attempted rape in Fort Mitchell early Sunday morning.

You are asked to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 334-298-6535 if you have any information about the case.