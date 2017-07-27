Manhunt continues for Phillip Stroupe II

TRANSYLVANIA Co., N.C. (WSPA) — The search continues Tuesday for an armed man on the run in Pisgah National Forest.

Transylvania County sheriff’s deputies say Phillip Stroupe II – who turned 39 years old on the fourth day of the manhunt – took off into the woods Saturday following a police chase.

He’s wanted for several crimes.

Deputies say Stroupe later abandoned the car and stole a mountain bike that authorities believe he’s using to elude them in a search made more challenging by the size of the area and terrain.

Meanwhile, many roads and trails remain closed as numerous law enforcement agencies search for Stroupe.

The U.S. Forest Service said attractions along Highway 276 remain closed Monday. Those attractions include Sliding Rock, Cradle of Forestry, Looking Glass Falls, and Pisgah Ranger Station visitor center.

Roads and trails are still closed in the Mills River area, Yellow Gap Road, Turkey Pen Gap, Trace Ridge, and Wash Creek.

Davidson River Road at Glouchester Gap was closed Monday.

Stroupe is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with a small build, shaved head and a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.