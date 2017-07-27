Hampton police officer charged with selling drugs to undercover agent

Danny Singleton III

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Hampton police officer sold cocaine and marijuana to an undercover agent.

The State Law Enforcement Division said 31-year-old Danny Singleton III was arrested Tuesday after a three-month investigation. He is no longer with the police force.

Arrests warrants say Singleton sold the undercover agent cocaine and marijuana in April in Hampton. They did not say whether Singleton had sold drugs before.

SLED says Hampton police officials asked them to investigate Singleton.

Along with drug charges, Singleton is also charged with distributing drugs near a school and misconduct in office–all three are felony charges.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

