Charleston Police are investigating a two vehicle accident that ended in a fatality. It happened near 1265 Folly Road at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

All south bound lanes of Folly Road from George Griffith to Fort Johnson are closed to traffic. One north bound lane of Folly Road at the scene of the accident is closed to traffic.

South bound motorists can avoid the accident by taking George Griffith to Riverland and Riverland to Fort Johnson.