Dozens of jobs open at Berkeley County School District

School will be starting soon but there are dozens and dozens of job vacancies right now in the Berkeley County school district.

Between teaching and transportation, there are currently 81 jobs open in the district.”

Dr. Glenda Gibson-Levine is the HR director for the district. “We don’t have as many people going into teaching as we did in the past.”

Because of that, there is a lot of opportunity. Berkeley County elementary and early childhood classes need 21 teachers. There are 16 openings in district middle schools as well as another 18 in high schools.

There are also 19 teachers assistants needed as well as 4 head start positions.

They ARE doing a better job finding school bus drivers. There are only three open positions in transportation. “We have been recruiting left and right and it’s been very successful… it’s a challenge but we’ve done quite well in Berkeley County as you will see as we’ve got some of our numbers.”

Out of 2474 teaching positions, they now only need 48 more teachers as of today. That’s only 1.9% of the teaching positions. “We need right now, special education teachers, we definitely need the math, we need science.”

You can apply for one of these jobs online at the link below.

https://www.bcsdschools.net/Page/24315