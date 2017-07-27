Dirty car seats can become safety hazards

(WJBF) – It’s summer and your child may need their car seat cleaned.

Dirty car seats can be a safety hazard when it comes down to pasty and dirty messes that are often overlooked.

The buildup of dirt and grime can be unsafe for children riding in car seats.

It prevents car seats from performing well and some manufacturers recommend that a thorough cleaning of the cover and buckle will go a long way.

By cleaning the car seat, it will help keep the seat working properly which will help keep your child safe.

According to Brilliant Baby Products, the proper way to clean a car seat is to:

Remove the cover, hand wash it and let it line dry.

Do not use soap or cleaner on the buckle.

Use plain hot water and a high-performance cloth such as a stroller or car seat cloth to clean the car seat.

Which is why a little summer cleaning goes a long way.