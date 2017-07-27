AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an accident, Thursday morning.
According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, on July 27 at 1:03 a.m., crews responded to Hwy 45 near Turner Sullivan Rd for a vehicle accident.
CCSO investigate early-morning crash in Awendaw
We’re told crews arrived to find one person trapped inside of a vehicle that left the road .
After a lengthy extrication, the victim was removed and taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter.
We are working to learn the condition of the victim from officials.