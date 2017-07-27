CCSD board member arrested for check law violation

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Producer Published:
Kevin Hollinshead

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A member of the Charleston County School  Board was arrested by Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Kevin Hollinshead was wanted in connection to two outstanding arrest warrants.

The warrants were issued for violating  South Carolina Check Law.

We are told Hollinshead turned himself in after finding out about the warrants.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center before bonding out.

We will bring you more on this story as information becomes available.

