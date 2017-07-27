Businesses glad to see temporary barricades come down as city works on permanent solution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – On Wednesday, the city of Myrtle Beach took down temporary barricades put up after gun violence on Ocean Boulevard last month.

Police say the barricades did work to keep pedestrians off the street and people safe; and ended the pilot program. City officials say they will now work on a permanent solution.

While city officials are moving forward with plans to put up permanent barriers, some businesses say they are just glad the temporary ones are gone.

The Oceanfront Merchants Association’s treasurer said that some businesses had numbers down nearly 30% from last year. Others say that the barricades were not welcoming to visitors.

“The city finally listened to the merchants, and the people, and the hoteliers to take the barricades down,” said Victor Shamah, owner of the Bowery on Ocean Boulevard.

“It was just not a good impression for tourists coming here out of town,” said Shamah on his desire to see them go.

“We think we recognize there are some negative implications with the temporary barricades,” said city manager John Pedersen.

Pedersen says despite the problems with the temporary barricades, barriers do keep pedestrians safe and permanent ones could offer a better solution.

“We’re looking now at the permanent thing, a permanent change” he explained.

Pedersen presented ideas based on permanent barriers already in place at Gatlinburg and Nashville, TN.

“That are integrated into a landscape along the street edge for the same purpose and that’s what we’d like to do,” Pedersen said of the barriers that included elements like planters.

The cost of the barriers and where that money will come from has not been determined, but Pedersen says they hope to have them in place by next season.

“What we’d like to do is work with the property owners, hoteliers, the store owners, the retail and merchants; and look at what a permanent solution would be,” said Pedersen of what comes next.

And while Shamah has seen the initial ideas, he says he’s not convinced permanent barriers are the solution.

“I’m not in support of the permanent barriers at all, even if they’re planters they may look different than the ones they had last week, but there’s no room to walk on the side walk right now,” said Shamah.