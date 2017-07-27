Brooksville woman was inside car when it fell into hole

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville woman got quite a scare when her car fell into a large hole that opened up in her driveway, while she was inside the car.

It happened Thursday morning at the Brookview Villas.

Mary Boone says she was inside her home and heard a loud bang outside.

She went outside to see the driveway buckling underneath her car.

She got inside her car to move it and the hole grew larger, causing her car to fall in.

Boone managed to open the door of her car to climb out.

Boone said she scraped and injured her foot trying to get out of the hole.

Boone was told that a burst pipe caused the hole to form.

She called 911 and says they told her they would not send a crew out because it was a problem that a utility company should handle.

Boone then fell in the hole.

“When I fell in the second time, I called 911 again and they said they were not coming,” said Boone.

Boone is not being allowed back inside her home because it is not known if the ground is stable.

A tow truck pulled her car out of the hole on Thursday morning.